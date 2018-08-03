You are here:

Higuain signs for AC Milan as Bonucci returns to Juventus

Argentina’s forward Gonzalo Higuain, pictured June 2018, signed to Milan on a one-year loan deal worth a reported 18 million euros © AFP/File / JUAN MABROMATA

ROME, Italy, Aug 2 – Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain on Thursday moved to AC Milan in a three-player swap deal between the seven-time European champions and Juventus that will see Leonardo Bonucci return to Turin after just a season away.

Milan signed 30-year-old Higuain on a one-year loan deal worth a reported 18 million euros ($21 million) that gives them the option to buy the striker next summer for a further 36 million euros.

Italy centre-back Bonucci has been swapped for promising Mattia Caldara just weeks after Caldara arrived at Juve following his transfer from Atalanta, which was agreed in January 2017.

