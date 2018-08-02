Rift Valley tops in Primary Schools Games

Shares

NYERI, Kenya Aug 2- Rift Valley dominated the National Primary Schools Sports Championship held in Nyeri County, clinching most of the titles in both boys and girls categories.

In soccer girls finals, Rift Valley trounced defending champions Western 2-0 in battle of titans played in the morning while Nyanza were crowned the boys champions after downing Rift Valley 4-2 in extra-time.

In the girls competition, striker Nakamu Monica sent Rift Valley ahead on the 14th minute after curving a left cross to the net before Edna Nasipodi sealed the win on the 54th minute.

Rift Valley coach Paul Lokoel attributed the victory to well preparedness and discipline.

“We were well prepared, and the girls were dedicated and portrayed high level of discipline,” Lokoel said

Lokoel, who also coaches Nakalale Primary in Turkana, said that they studied their weakness and strength of their opponents and the team was prepared to trounce the defending champions.

Though the team recorded a win, most of the girls played bare foot due to lack of sport facilities where he called on the regional coordinator to facilitate the team with sports gear before travelling for East Africa championship in Rwanda.

“Most of the players had no boots and they had to play bare foot though they were determined to win,” he said

The team captain Cecilia Akeke from Unity Primary School in Turkana said that they had prepared well noting that their opponents had energy and the team was strong, but they were determined and focused to win.

In Handball Girls, a replica of the same was witnessed where Rift Valley thrashed Nyanza 19 -9.

In Boys Handball, Rift Valley displayed the same discipline punishing Coast region 28-14.

Rift Valley continued their dominance in Volleyball boys thrashing Coast region by straight sets.

In Volleyball Girls category, Rift Valley displayed the same spirit destroying Western 3-0.

The host Central region were humiliated in pool stages and they did not even see the light of semis.

-By John Gathua-