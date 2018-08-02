Mwamba coach set for two-week coaching course in New Zealand  

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Stanbic Mwamba head coach Kevin Wambua is set to depart for New Zealand to undergo a two-week coaching course at the famed Crusaders International High Performance Unit (IHPU) in Christchurch.

Wambua is the first recipient of the recently launched Mwamba-Okolea Scholarship fund.

The scholarship programme is tailored to cushion Mwamba Rugby Club as they embark on an education plan that will see players and staff enroll in courses that will uplift their sporting and personal lives.

The programme will sponsor playing and technical staff in various academic and technical programme for the duration of the sponsorship.

Former Kenya Rugby Union vice chairman Sasha Mutai also contributed generously to this trip.

The Crusaders International Rugby Academy (IHPU) is located in Christchurch – the heart of rugby in New Zealand. Based at Rugby Park, it is also the home to the BNZ Crusaders and the Canterbury Rugby Football Union (CRFU).

The BNZ Crusaders are the most successful Super Rugby franchise in the 21 year history of the competition, winning their 8th title in 2017. They have been finalists 13 times and Semi Finalists in 16 of the past 17 years.

The BNZ Crusaders are the only Super Rugby team to complete a whole season undefeated, a truly remarkable record.

The Canterbury Rugby team has been the most dominant in the New Zealand domestic rugby competition in recent years, winning the National title (The Mitre 10 Cup) nine out of the last 10 years.

The IHPU was established in 2008 by the CRFU. Its purpose is to offer select players, coaches and support staff an opportunity to visit the inner workings of the organisation in one of the world’s most beautiful and rugby fanatical countries.

The IHPU offers a world-class high performance coach and player development programmes.

Wambua, who also doubles up as Kenya Lionesses head coach, has led Stanbic Mwamba to Main Cup finals in Eldoret and Nakuru in the ongoing on Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit.

He will be back just in time for the 2018 George Mwangi Kabeberi Sevens set for August 17-19 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.