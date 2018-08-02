Crusaders make one change for final

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 2 – Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has made just one change to his starting XV for Saturday’s Super Rugby final against the Lions in Christchurch.

In the number six jersey, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis will start in place of the injured loose forward Jordan Taufua, who fractured his arm in the semi-final victory over the Hurricanes. Last weekend’s reserve hooker, Seb Siataga, also fractured his arm in that match and has been replaced by Sam Anderson-Heather as back up to Codie Taylor.

In total, 19 of the Crusaders’ match day 23 named for this Saturday, were also involved in last year’s final against the same opposition in Johannesburg.

Crusaders: 15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Replacements: 16 Sam Anderson-Heather, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Braydon Ennor

Date: Saturday, August 4

Venue: AMI Stadium, Christchurch

Kick-off: 19:35 local (07:35 GMT)

Referee: Nagus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Glen Jackson, Nic Berry

TMO: Shane McDermott