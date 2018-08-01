Premier League Preview: First Round Kicks Off This Month

Shares

It is the richest, and arguably the most competitive, league in the world, and the action kicks off again later this month. On Friday, 10 August the new Premier League season gets underway with Manchester City the team to catch.

First things first

Where should I be investing my money?

The first match of the new season takes place at Old Trafford on 10 August, as Manchester United host 2015/16 champions Leicester City. United finished as runners up last season but were a massive 19 points behind Manchester City, and veteran boss Jose Mourinho knows he needs to offer a more sustained challenge this time around.

After bringing in Brazilian midfielder Fred it is United who come into this match as the clear favourites to make a winning start to the new season. The Red Devils are at just 1.44 to take all three points with Leicester out at 7.50, and a comfortable 2-0 win for the home side is priced at just 7.00.

On the first Saturday of the season, St. James’ Park is likely to be packed top the rafters as Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur. Tottenham won here comfortably 2-0 a year ago, but a lack of activity in the transfer market has left Spurs fans feeling restless.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez pulled out all the stops last season to lead Newcastle to a top half finish, but has also found himself with limited resources during the summer transfer window. However, victories over Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea last season shows that they are more than capable of causing an upset against the big boys of the division.

Nevertheless, it is Tottenham who come into the game as the favourites to take all three points. You could more than double your money by backing the London side at a price of 2.05.

Newcastle are at a much higher price of 3.40 but the effect of the home crowd, especially on the opening day of a new season, is an assert that cannot be underestimated. A narrow, 1-0 win for the Magpies is priced at 11.00, offering more than a ten-fold return on any investment.

And finally, the biggest game of the opening round will take place on the Sunday afternoon, as Arsenal host defending champions Manchester City. The Gunners start life without Arsene Wenger in the most challenging circumstances, but in Unai Emery they have a man at the helm of the ship who can steer them across choppy waters.

This would look to be a very close game, despite City and Guardiola’s record breaking feats last season. The Citizens collected 100 points and scored 106 goals, and will look to pick up where they left off.

Arsenal finished sixth last season but did win 15 of their 19 home games. Their only defeat came against City, and it is the visitors who will come into this match as the favourites to take the points.

City are at 2.15 to take the points at the Emirates, while Arsenal are further out at 3.10. A draw is priced the highest at 3.60.

Premier League Round 1 fixtures

Friday, 10 August

(1.45) Manchester United x Leicester City (7.50); draw (4.00)

Saturday, 11 August

(3.40) Newcastle United x Tottenham Hotspur (2.05); draw (3.50)

(2.00) Bournemouth x Cardiff City (3.60); draw (3.50)

(2.30) Fulham x Crystal Palace (3.10); draw (3.30)

(6.00) Huddersfield Town x Chelsea (1.53); draw (4.00)

(2.20) Watford x Brighton (3.30); draw (3.25)

(2.40) Wolverhampton Wanderers x Everton (2.90); draw (3.25)

Sunday, 12 August

(1.28) Liverpool x West Ham United (11.00); draw (5.00)

(1.85) Southampton x Burnley (4.33); draw (3.40)

(3.10) Arsenal x Manchester City (2.15); draw (3.60)