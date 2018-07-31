Standard Chartered Marathon set for Oct 28

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 31 – The 2018 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon will run on October 28 at the Railway Club as the traditional host venue Nyayo National Stadium is still under renovation.

Speaking during the launch on Tuesday, organisers announced that registration has opened and they are targeting to attract 25,000 participants for the annual charity road race.

Registration will go on till September 30 with all registrations, individual and corporates done online via www.sc.com/ke/Nairobimarathon at a fee of Sh2,000. Thereafter, participants will collect their running kits from October 22 at the kit collection EXPO at KICC grounds.

“This year we are targeting to raise Sh60 million. All the proceeds from registration will be channeled to the ‘Seeing is Believing’ initiative, which focuses on addressing avoidable blindness among children below 15 years. The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 2018 is special to the Bank since we are celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Seeing is Believing initiative,” Standard Chartered Bank Kenya CEO, Lamin Manjang said.

Since the launch of the Seeing is Believing initiative in 2003, the Bank has raised more than Sh250 million. Among the programmes funded so far include screening of 6.2 million people, 170,000 surgical interventions, training of over 2000 health workers and upgrading of more than 10 health facilities around the country.

Manjang disclosed that the Bank will invest close to Sh100 million shillings in funding this year’s event. This includes more than Sh8 million prize money that will be awarded to the various winners in the competitive races.

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 2018 will feature six race categories; 42km male and female, 21km male and female, 10km male and female, 21km wheelchair male and female, 5km Family Fun Run race and the popular 3km CEO challenge.

The organizers have maintained last year’s route for the 2018 race. However, some minor changes will be made on the location of the race starting points at the Railway Club venue.