Mourinho to add one more signing

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31 – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he only expects to sign one of his remaining transfer targets before the new season commences.

Mourinho is still eyeing at least two more signings but has admitted that he will only be allowed to bring in one more player to join fellow new arrivals Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant.

United have been linked with moves for Leicester’s Harry Maguire, Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, Chelsea’s Willian and Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic.

Asked if he will be able to add two new faces to his squad, Mourinho told beIN SPORTS: “No. I’m confident I’ll get one. I think two is not what I will get.

“I think in every pre-season it happens basically the same with probably every club, which the manager wants more. It is our nature and our way to always want more for your team.

“But club decisions are different. Normally you don’t get what you want which basically happened throughout my career. If I sign one player before the window closes, that’s fine.”

The Red Devils have struggled to find their rhythm in their pre-season friendlies thus far, with many of their star players still on holiday. They will face Real Madrid in Miami on Wednesday.