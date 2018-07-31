GOtv unveils Serie A, La Liga package

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 31 – With the end of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, GOtv customers are in for an enormous viewing of over 760 matches set to commence mid-August.

GOtv Kenya fans are in for a treat this football season with a serving of the full Italian Serie A and Spain’s La Liga on the GOtv Max Package.

“SuperSport is the home of football and we are equally happy that we can now offer our subscribers both the Italian Serie A and Spain’s La Liga, enabling them to follow all 760 matches of the league. This is part of our ongoing commitment to bring more value to our customers,” said GOtv Kenya GM Simon Kariithi.

The Italian Serie A is regarded as one of the best football leagues in the world and it is often clouted as the most tactical national league.

With the new signing of one of the world’s best football players, Cristiano Ronaldo, to last season’s champions, Juventus, the league is about to become even more exhilarating.

Ronaldo is regarded as one of the world’s most popular and expensive players, and he will be looking to make his mark on the Italian competition and further build his claim as one of the greatest players of all time.

Kenyan football fans will be able to follow all 760 games of Serie A and La Liga on GOtv, with SuperSport. Available on GOtv platforms, the SuperSport channels are the only place to watch comprehensive coverage of the most loved football leagues with hundreds of games from the La Liga, Serie A, select UEFA Champions League and this seasons debut of the UEFA Nations League.

“We always strive to give our customers value for their money by having exciting content on their screens. This is only the beginning,” Kariithi concluded.

Package Offerings:

LaLiga

On GOtv, Max is the home of the Spanish league and all the best games will be available on the package, while Plus customers can tune in twice a week for selected matches.

UEFA

From this season, GOtv Max viewers can catch up to two UEFA Champions League games per week.

Serie A

GOtv Max can comfortably embrace the Italian league’s introduction to the platform as they can also view all the best matches. GOtv Plus customers can enjoy two games a week.