You are here:

Basketball Basketball

Warriors star Curry to play pro golf event again

by
Basketball
Shares
Stephen Curry is back for a second crack at the Ellie Mae Classic after making his golfing debut at last year’s event © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File / EZRA SHAW

SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Jul 30Stephen Curry, the NBA star guard who has sparked the Golden State Warriors run to three titles in the past four seasons, will play in a pro golf event for the second consecutive year.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player will compete in the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic on August 9-12 at TPC Stonebrae.

Curry made his debut on the developmental level golf circuit, one step below the PGA Tour, in last year’s edition of the event, posting back-to-back rounds of four-over-par 74 while serving as the main attraction for tournament-record crowds.

Curry will maintain his amateur status in the event and compete on a sponsor exemption.

“We are thrilled,” tournament director Trish Gregovich said. “His debut in 2017 was a tremendous success for our event and brought countless new golf fans to the Web.com Tour.

“Stephen is a role model for kids around the world and a pillar of the Bay Area community, and we are honored to have him play alongside the game’s rising stars in 2018.”

The 30-year-old guard helped the Warriors win NBA crowns in 2015, 2017 and last month and also ranks as the franchise’s all-time leader in 3-pointers.

“Players on the Web.com Tour welcomed me with open arms in 2017, and it was an amazing experience to play with up-and-coming PGA Tour stars inside the ropes at TPC Stonebrae,” Curry said.

“I have been fortunate to be a member of an incredible team in the Golden State Warriors, and I was elated to feel that same level of camaraderie onsite last year. Golf is a game that has provided wonderful experiences in my life, and I am excited to return to the Ellie Mae Classic in August.”

Shares
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments