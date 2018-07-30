Wanyama flies back to London for assessment

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 30 – Harambee Stars and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has gone back to London with a recurrence of a troublesome knee problem as Tottenham’s midfield injury crisis deepens.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino, who believes transfer activity may happen in the coming days, revealed that the Kenyan has flown back from Spurs’s US tour following a 5-3 penalty shootout defeat by Barcelona which saw Moussa Sissoko limp off with what appeared to be a hamstring issue.

Wanyama was sidelined for four months last season and the development is another blow for the White Hart Lane club’s engine room.

Pochettino is already missing World Cup pair Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele, while Harry Winks and Josh Onomah are also sidelined.

“Victor is back in London because he needs to see the doctor there and assess in the next few days and see what happened,” Pochettino said.

Sissoko was removed in the first-half of a match which saw a spirited Spurs come from 2-0 down with goals from Son Heung-min and Georges-Kevin N’Koudou to force a draw against a similarly under strength La Liga side.

‘We’ll assess tomorrow, the next few days to see what happened,’ the Argentine said. ‘We hope it’s a minor injury but he feels his hamstring.’

Tottenham are yet to make a signing in this transfer window but Pochettino remains relaxed about the situation.

‘I think we’re going to, sure, see what happens in the next few days,’ he said. ‘If you say we need to sign there, maybe, but with or without injuries that was our target after we finished last season – to add some players with qualities that can help us achieve all that we want. With or without, I think we are going to.

‘Of course (I’m relaxed),’ he added. ‘After many years in football, I think nothing’s going to change if you have different moods or humour. You need to be relaxed, working hard.

My focus is trying to help the team and develop the way we want to play and arrive in the best condition to start the season. Nothing’s going to change if I changed my behaviour or the way I act.’

-By Daily Mail