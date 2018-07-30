Boxer Waguthi is May’s best sportsperson

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30- Reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) silver female super-lightweight champion Judy Waguthii has been named as the StarTimes/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya Sports Personality of the Month of May.

The stylish lady pugilist savored the coveted award following her stellar performance in Glattbrug, Switzerland where she won on unanimous point’s decision against Prisca Vicot of France.

Waguthii dominated the 10 rounder amid super weaving, bobbing and ducking hence racking up a unanimous score of 100 against Vicot’s 92.

What’s more, the fairytale title victory made her a top contender for the WBC World Female Super Lightweight title currently held by Érica Anabella Farías from Argentina.

Reigning WBC super-bantamweight women’s champion, Fatuma Zarika who incidentally won the StaTimes/SJAK sports personality of the month award in December 2017 is to date the only boxer to have won WBC world title.

In recognition of her scintillating title exploits, Waguthii took home a 43-inch StarTimes digital television set, a personalized trophy and Sh100, 000 courtesy of award sponsors StarTimes Kenya Limited.

The 33-year-old pugilist beat Kenya women’s rugby 7 stars Janet Akelo and Sinaida Aura to the May award.

It was a pleasant surprise for Waguthii who is shaping up for an 8-round non-fight against current Commonwealth Champion Anisha Basheel from Malawi in Nairobi on September 8.

Waguthii’s maiden defense of the WBC silver belt will be a re-match in Germany on November 24 against Prisca Vicot.

“It’s such a good feeling and always a great pleasure to be recognized alongside Kenya’s world-beating middle and long distance runners and indeed other great sports personalities from other disciplines. The surprise is quite inspirational ahead of my two upcoming fights. With such motivation and recognition, I can only hope for the very best,” she said.

SJAK President Chris Mbaisi lauded the female pugilist for her great showing in Europe and urged sporting personalities from other disciplines to work extra harder ostensibly to tap into the lucrative global sporting industry.

“The monthly award is a modest token to show that efforts by our athletes do not go unnoticed,” Mbaisi emphasized.