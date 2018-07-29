Gor inch closer to CAF Cup quarters after beating Yanga

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29 – Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia inched closer to making historic milestone in reaching the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals after picking a crucial 3-2 victory away to Yong Africans (Yanga) of Tanzania in a match hosted at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

This comes a week after Gor won 4-0 at home when the two sides last met at the Kasarani Stadium to see the Tanzanian champions languish at the bottom of the log with just a single point.

George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo sent K’Ogalo ahead with the quickest goal, nodding lowly past Tanzanian goalkeeper Rostad Jehu who parried the ball inside the near right side of the post.

This is after the Kenyan winger received a well measured cross from Samuel Onyango.

Jacques Tuyisenge added the second goal after shooting from cross range after an indirect free-kick inside the box following a school boy blunder from the Tanzanian custodian who handled the ball immediately after releasing it.

However, 14 minutes into the second half, Tanzania pulled one back after Gor keeper Boniface Oluoch parried the ball at his near left foot following a well taken 30 yards free-kick.

Deus Kaseke found the back of the net when he rushed to connect the rebound after Oluoch spilled it.

Gor regained he lead after five minutes thanks to skipper Harun Shakava who easily tapped the ball home after the Yanga defense failed to clear the corner kick.

Oluoch was at it again, this time with a careless mistake that gifted Yanga a second goal in the 81st minute after he failed to handle the ball that fell in front of him for substitute Abdalla Shaibu to put the ball in between Oluoch’s leg and pull one back for the Tanzanians.

Gor were able to hold on and pick the crucial three points that shoot them temporarily on top of the Group D standing with eight points, awaiting the USM Alger versus Rayon Sports encounter.