Kenya bags third Victoria Cup in a row

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29 – Kenya has for the third time proved her golfing prowess after defeating arch-rivals Uganda with 19.5 points to win the Victoria Cup Golf Tournament that took place at the par 71 Vetlab Sports Club.

Following a three day golfing action, Kenya garnered a total of 19.5 points against Uganda’s 6.5 points to lift the Victoria Cup trophy for the 3rd time.

Kenya has won the Victoria Cup trophy, which was donated by legendary Marthoner Moses Tanui, since the inaugural edition at the Muthaiga Golf Club in 2016.

Kenyan team Captain Edwin Mudanyi attributes the victory to discipline and hardwork instilled by Coach Ali Kimani.

“I would like to thank our current Coach, Ali Kimani for tirelessly working with us to ensure that we were well prepared for the tournament. Although we have defeated Uganda twice in a row, we did not under-estimate the Uganda team. Hence, we trained hard to ensure that we were at our best during this year’s tournament,” he said.