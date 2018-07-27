Wanyama’s injury sparks fans on Twitter

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27 – Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama missed their pre-season friendly due to an injury scare over to the knee which cost him four months of action last season.

While Football London report Spurs are hopeful the problem is not serious, the club have been proved wrong before with over confident diagnosis of injuries to Erik Lamela, Danny Rose, and Wanyama last season.

Tottenham have a very limited time left in the transfer window to sign a new midfielder if they need to.

If Wanyama’s injury does turn out to be serious, or resurfaces in a few weeks time, they will have missed their opportunity.

Newport County’s English midfielder Ben Tozer (L) clears the ball under pressure from Tottenham Hotspur’s Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama (C) during the English FA Cup fourth round…

In recent months players like Wilmar Barrios and Tanguy Ndombele have been linked with moves to fill defensive midfield role at Spurs and compete with Wanyama, but the club have done nothing.

Tottenham can hope the Wanyama injury is nothing, but it is a real worry, and the club might now want to reconsider their transfer plans.

Here is a look at how Tottenham fans reacted on Twitter to the latest injury scare…

Sooo if we lose Wanyama for a while, doesn’t think underline the fact how desperately we need a central midfielder? — E-Spurs Canada (@e_spurscanada) July 27, 2018

Not even to the season yet and we got a midfield injury. https://t.co/tsX1xdJ8QM

— Victor “Absolute Unit” Wanyama (@steelspurslack) July 26, 2018

Ffs Wanyama injured again

— Glenn THFC (@GlennTHFC_) July 26, 2018

Worrying this undoubtedly. Hoping that we would have a fit and fresh Wanyama back after last seasons issues. He might well be back beyond square one.

— Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) July 26, 2018

Wanyama injured. Winks still rehabbing and recovering from his injury. Dembele might be gone……Wake up and sign a central midfielder @SpursOfficial https://t.co/uDmJopqSbT

I really hope Wanyama’s knee is ok. If he’s going to have another season like last year then bring me Barrios

Wanyama and Winks are always getting injured, Dembele is past his peak and Dier needs to realise that he shouldn’t be a midfielder.

2 weeks to get this sorted out… — Ben (@thfcBG) July 26, 2018

I hope a Wanyama replacement was always on Poch & Levy list… This area needs marquee level investment!

— Paul Skinner (@PS13_04) July 27, 2018