Sh1.5bn budget for IAAF WU20 preparations

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27 – The Government will set aside Sh1.5 billion budget to go towards preparations of the 2020 IAAF World Under-20 Championships that will be hosted at Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

This was announced on Friday by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Rashid Echesa Mohamed, just hours after the IAAF endorsed Kenya as the hosts for the junior athletics global event scheduled to run July 7-12, 2020.

“It will be remembered that Nairobi last year hosted a very successful World U18 Championships and it’s in this light that Kenya’s bid to host a world event was honored once more. The budget for preparations of the event is about 1.5 billion shillings,” Echesa said.

The Cabinet Secretary also revealed that a Committee will be set up next month (August) to oversee the event and ensure Kenya delivers a world class event.

“We have the facilities and we will continue to prepare and ensure that we have the venue and other facilities ready as well as Team Kenya being ready. We assure IAAF that Kenya has been working on its sports infrastructure across the country,” Echesa added.

“Kasarani Stadium has been under renovation for several months and will therefore be ready to host this global event. I am confident that we will once again give a world class event as we did in 2017,” the CS stated.

During the just concluded IAAF World Under 20 Championships hosted in Tampere, Finland, Kenya topped the world with a total of 11 medals; 6 Gold, 4 Silver and 1 Bronze.