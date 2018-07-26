Gor striker Tuyisenge scoops June award

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 26 – Gor Mahia talisman Jacques Tuyisenge was on Thursday named the June SportPesa/SJAK Player of the Month.

Tuyisenge scooped the award after beating team-mate creative midfielder Francis Kahata in the poll conducted by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Committee.

The Rwandese scored five goals in that month that saw K’Ogalo win all their five matches on a trot.

He was awarded Sh100 000, a trophy and a 49-inch LG TV courtesy of sponsors at their Camp Toyoyo training base.

Following another outstanding month that saw them pull clear of their closest challengers Sofapaka, the team got an extra Sh50,000 for their contribution to the player’s June exploits.

The 27 year-old emerged the best after scoring a brace against Nzoia Sugar FC and a goal each against Wazito FC, Ulinzi Stars, Posta Rangers and the winner against Sony Sugar.

“I’m so happy to have been recognized with this award. I have for a long time hoped to win it and it is great to finally get it. I dedicate it to my team-mates who helped me achieve it. I can’t score without their input and they have really been great. Actually, the team functions because we are a unit. We play as a team and that is why we are this strong,” Tuyisenge noted.

Tuyisenge also hopes to track the absent Elvis Rupia’s goal count and clinch the Golden

Boot this year. He was a runner-up for the gong last year and is the leading contender after Rupia’s departure to Zambia.

“I can win the Golden Boot this year. As a striker whenever I leave a football pitch without scoring it hurts me so I want keep scoring and exceed the current leader who is not playing here anymore,” he added

Tuyisenge who had a slow start to the season was shouldered with the responsibility of taking over the scoring mantle from Meddie Kagere, now at Simba and did not disappoint and his five goals clearly showed that he has what it takes to help the 16-time Kenyan Premier League champions to retaining the Sportpesa Premier League crown.

Gor, who have played three matches less than the rest, are 12 points clear on the log and are still active in the CAF Confederation Cup and the FKF Shield Tournament.