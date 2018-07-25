Odera sends AFC Leopards to Shield quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25 – Ezekiel Odera found the back of the net on stoppage time to send AFC Leopards through to the Football Kenya Federation Shield quarter-final after a 2-1 victory over Mwatate United in a match played at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Wednesday.

Ingwe had to fight back after falling a goal down in the eighth minute that was scored by John Musyoka and hand the Taita Taveta based team a 1-0 lead at the break.

Leopards had to wait till early in the second half to equalize after head coach Rodolfo Zapata introduced new signing Eugene Mukangula for Marcus Abwao with the substitute wasting no time as he netted his first goal for AFC Leopards with a beautiful volley.

Odera, who is in super form was the hero after striking the winner on the stroke of full time to save the defending champions from the blushes.