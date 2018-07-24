St. Peter’s in thumping Copa Coca-cola start

Shares

ELDORET, Kenya, Jul 24 – Western Region representatives St. Peters High School Mumias and Nyanza’s Riyabu school started their 2018 Copa Coca-cola campaigns on a winning note with St. Peters beating North Eastern’s Subunly 5-1 while Riyabu were 2-0 winners over Eastern Region’s St. Cyprian.

Four second half goals saw St. Peters shake off an early scare from Subunly in a game that Kevin Haggai scored a hatrick while Jack Oloo and Ben Stanley added a goal each.

“It was a good game for us especially starting the championship with a win. You could say maybe the team from North Eastern was a bit overwhelmed by the weather or altitude but I think tactically, we overpowered them. The tournament is very tough but we will do our best to win the title,” St. Peter’s coach Moses Kibengwa told Capital Sport after the match.

Subunly had the game’s first chance with Muktar Hillon going through on goal after breaking the offside trap, but his shot from inside the box was saved by the keeper.

Having dodged the bullet, St. Peters who beat holders Kakamega High in the regional finals to book a ticket to the nationals went on the offensive. In the ninth minute, Stanley’s curling effort from the edge of the area went just wide.

Two minutes later, they were away celebrating the opener when Haggai scored the first of his two on the second bite of the cherry, tapping the rebound home after the keeper had saved his initial shot from the edge of the box.

St. Peter’s were dominating the game and should have had more were they more clinical with their chances. On the quarter hour mark, Stanley had a shot from the edge of the box but it was too weak to trouble the keeper.

In the 20th minute, they were made to pay for their misses with Subunly skipper Feisal Abdi scoring from the penalty spot after a handball inside the box.

Subunly managed to hold on to the 1-1 score line till half time but upon resumption, they capitulated. Within 10 minutes of the second half, the Western region representatives had sealed the game.

Oloo tapped home from a rebound inside the box before Stanley’s stunning freekick beat the keeper. Haggai then added his second tapping home after a goal mouth melee before he finished off the job with a brilliant freekick from the right.

In the other match, Evans Onsarigo’s thumping freekick from 30 yards out set Riyabu’s tone going against Eastern’s St. Cyprian before Solomon Ondari’s header 15 minutes later drove the final.

In the girls’ matches, defending champions Olympic High School from Nairobi were handed a 5-0 thrashing by Rift Valley’s Wiyeta in a repeat of last year’s final which had ended in Olympic’s favor.

Jecinta Karemana and Juliet Anyango scored a brace each with Sarah Nanjala adding the fifth in the romp.

In the other Pool A match, Sega Girls from Nyanza outclassed Central Region’s Alliance High School 3-0 with Sharon Onino breaking the dreadlock from the penalty spot, before substitute Violet Achieng and skipper Rose Ogutu added on to the haul.

Sega were hugely dominant against Alliance and they went to the break with a 1-0 lead after Onino thumped a penalty home after a handball inside the box.

Alliance came back determined to draw level in the second half but had their bid punctured when Achieng broke the offside trap to break into the box and beat the keeper one on one.

Skipper Ogutu finished off in superb fashion, dribbling away from her markers at the edge of the box before unleashing a thunderous shot that Alliance keeper Neema Kisuge could only watch as the net shook in an act of approval.