Inter eye Messi to rival Ronaldo at Juventus

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24 – Lionel Messi has emerged as a shock target for Inter Milan as the club want the Argentine ‘to rival Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus’.

Ronaldo ended his nine-year La Liga dual with Messi this summer as he swapped Madrid for Turin in a Sh11.5bn (£88mn) move.

But now Inter are said to be plotting an audacious swoop for his fierce rival, according to interesting comments made by Pirelli CEO – and Inter fan – Marco Tronchetti Provera.

The quotes led to a front page story for Tuttosport on Tuesday as Tronchetti Provera suggested Suning, the club’s owners, want to make a ‘huge signing’.

‘I hope that Suning, once Financial Fair Play will allow it, can make a huge signing,’ said the CEO.

‘Messi? How can you say no to Messi?’

Now back in the Champions League, Inter are building towards a serious assault on titles both domestically and in European competition and Messi would provide a huge boost in belief.

With both players approaching the tail end of their careers, there may be a temptation for the Argentine to try his hand outside of Spain.

Having lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain last summer for a world record deal, Barcelona will have no desires to sell their biggest star and asset and that is the biggest obstacle for the Italian side.

-By Daily Mail-