Increased rewards for those who achieve Premier League promotion

unlikely to encounter too many problems when they kick off their season at the Hawthorns against Bolton Wanderers. The Baggies are clear favourites at 1.45 to take all three points, with Bolton, the favourites for relegation at 2.00, priced long at 8.00 to record a shock win away from home.

You can also bet, however on who finishes in the top two and achieves automatic promotion to the Premier League. Aston Villa, who finished fourth last season and lost out in the play-off final last time around, are at 7.00 to finish first or second, as are Leeds United and Swansea City, the third club to suffer relegation from the Premier League last season.

Those finishing from third to sixth come the end of the campaign will then enter the knock-out format of the play-offs, giving one final chance to bag the third promotion spot. Stoke are at just 1.61 to achieve that goal, but it may well be worth keeping an eye on Preston North End, who finished just two points outside the play-offs last season, and are at 5.00 to bag a top six place in May.

Odds to win the Championship league title:

Stoke (6.00)

West Brom (9.00)

Middlesbrough (10.00)

Nottingham Forest (11.00)

Leeds (13.00)

Swansea (13.00)

Aston Villa (13.00)