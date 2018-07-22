Marcello, Ovella set to join Swedish club

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22- Youngsters Ovella Ochieng and Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma left the country Saturday night for Sweden ahead of a move to Division Two side Vassalund IF, former home to Kenyan international Eric Johannah.

While Ochieng makes the move from Kariobangi Sharks, Ouma has been in the country for the past three months after a protracted move to Albanian side KF Tirana failed to materialize and has now found a new home.

“It has been a long time since I played actively. Things didn’t work out in Albania and I couldn’t agree to effect my contract with Tirana. I am happy that I have landed another opportunity to redeem myself,” Ouma told Capital Sport before he embarked on his new journey.

Ouma had moved to Tirana after a season-long stint in Georgia with Kolkheti Poti, but the club immediately loaned him to another second tier side Kastrioti.

The agreement was a six-month loan deal that would see the left back move back to Tirana on July 1, but they failed to reach an agreement with the club seeing him return home. He had a chance to build his confidence playing in Harambee Stars’ friendly games in May.

“I am happy to have recovered from injury and had a chance with the national team. That gave me a lot of confidence and now I know I have the motivation to work harder and reach new heights. Sweden is the ideal destination for this and I am hopeful things will turn out okay,” added the left back.

Ouma had made a breakthrough at Gor Mahia where he slotted straight into the starting team as a new signing from Kakamega High School and it didn’t take long before he became a hit with the national team as well.

However, a move to Georgia coupled with an injury meant his progress slowed down, but he is now ready to work his way back to his initial form.

Meanwhile, Ochieng who has had several trial stints in Sweden is looking forward to his first venture outside Sharks after finally getting his breakthrough.

“I am very happy to be starting this new journey and I am hoping I can have the same success I have had with Sharks. I never knew that we would get promoted to the Kenyan Premier League and in the same season get to the final of the FKF Shield. It was something special and I want to have the same success in Sweden,” the speedy winger said.

He added; “I thank Sharks for the opportunity they gave me and I have learnt so much from them. Sharks will forever be in my heart.”

The duo will get straight into business with Vassalund and are expected to start training on Monday. The Swedish Division Two is currently on mid season break with vassalund leading the 14-team league with 37 points, seven ahead of second placed Stocksund.

Finishing top will guarantee them a slot in next season’s Division One, the second tier of Swedish football. The second placed team in the league will earn a slot in the promotion play off.

The duo now hope to have the same success Johannah had, having played there for a season after moving from Mathare United before making the breakthrough to the top tier.

Johannah is now playing for top tier side IF Bromma, alongside compatriot David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng.

Vasalund is based in Solna Municipality in Stockholm County in south-east Sweden, located just north of the Stockholm City Centre.