Homeboyz crowned Prinsloo 7s champions

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22 – Homeboyz RFC bagged the opening leg of the 2018 National Sevens Circuit title at the Prinsloo 7s after humbling Mwamba 19-12 in a tight contest played at the Nakuru Athletic Club on Sunday.

Bush Mwale sent Homeboyz ahead, Michael Wanjala converting to put the Deejays seven points up. Alvin Otieno added a second try, Wanjala’s conversion putting further distance between them and Mwamba.

Daniel Taabu raced to the try line, his five pointer signalling a Mwamba response before half time.

Mark Wandetto scored a third try for the deejays to see them go 19-5 up. Joel Inzuga pounced on a loose ball to race clear and score a second try for Mwamba, Taabu converted but it was too little too late.

Sarries leave it late to finish third

Impala secured third place with a 12-10 win over KCB. Shaban Ahmed put KCB ahead with an unconverted try. Sammy Motari injured himself in scoring Impala’s equalizer, Mark Kwemoi’s conversion putting the Sarries two points up.

Sam Asati then set up Shaban for KCB’s second try for a 10-7 lead at half time.Impala asked questions of KCB and got their reward when Paul Mutsami barged over late in the game to secure the result and third place.

Quins fifth

Quins scored in sudden death to finish in fifth place after beating Top Fry Nakuru 22-17. Gramwell Bunyasi broke the deadlock, Geoff Ominde converting for a Nakuru lead.Quins responded with a try from Mike Ochieng at the close of the half as Nakuru led 7-5.

Chrissant Ojwang extended Nakuru’s lead with an unconverted after the interval but Ochieng scored a converted try to level the score. Don Aluoch and Ochieng traded tries as the teams went into full tied 17-17.

Blak Blad defeated Kisumu 22-7 to win the 13th place final. Mean Machine later edged out Strathmore Leos 21-14 to win the Challenge trophy.

Mwamba, Homeboyz set up cup final date

Mwamba reached the cup final with a 10-5 win KCB. They went ahead when Ronnie Omondi stole the ball from the lineout to race clear and put Mwamba 5-0 up, the first score of what had been a cagey start to the first half. Mwamba were soon down to six men, KCB making use of the one man deficit to see Jeff Okwach score for a 5-5 score at the interval.

Matt Wanjia, on as a second half substitute, sliced through the KCB defense to score at the corner as Mwamba retook the lead. They were let off when KCB knocked on with the try line in sight, a cup final appearance at the season opening tournament secured.

Menengai Cream Homeboyz reached the final with a 29-12 win over Resolution Impala Saracens. Mark Wandetto’s converted try put Homeboyz 7-0 up. Michael Wanjala added a second try to put the deejays 12-0 up. Further tries from Alvin Otieno and Wandetto who landed his brace saw the deejays lead 22-0 at the interval.

Wandetto landed a third try after the restart, Johnstone Olindi converting to see the deejays go 29-0 up. Impala would score two late consolation tries through Timothy Makiya as the game ended.

Nakuru, Quins reach fifth place final

Harold Anduvate scored the game’s opening try, putting the Oilers 5-0 up.Stanley Lunani responded in kind with a try for Quins as the teams went into the break all square. Patrice Agunda scored after the restart to give Quins a 10-5 lead that they held to the end. Hosts Top Fry Nakuru had earlier pulled off a 26-21 win over Kabras Sugar in an entertaining fixture.

-By Kenya Rugby Union Website-