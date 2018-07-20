Ngige, Indiza lead Kenyan charge in Karen

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20- Mumias long-hitter Dismas Indiza and Thika Sports Club pro Simon Ngige are leading the charge for Kenyans at the halfway stage of the KCB Karen Masters which enters the homestretch on Sunday.

The duo is among the five Kenyan professionals who made the cut at the Sunshine Tour sanctioned tournament at the Par 72 Karen Country Club.

The five Kenyans alongside Indiza and Ngige are Mohit Mediratta of Sigona, South African based Stefan Andersen and Windsor resident pro Rizwan Charania.

Ngige is the leading Kenyan on joint 19th with a total of 3 under par 141 while Indiza managed 2 under par 142 after two rounds. Mohit and Andersen wrapped up the first two days on a total of 1 under par 143 and 1 over par 145 respectively.

South African Daniel Van Tonder took over the lead from compatriot Merrick Bremner after the second day.

The Durban Country Club pro went to bed with a total of 11 under par 133 at the hallway stage of the event which saw 60 players make the cut. Tonder who played an impressive round of 7 under par 65 today is now holding a one shot lead from day one leader Bremner.

Bremner is lying second after he fired 7 under par 65 on day one and 3 under par 69 yesterday for a total of 10 under par 134.

Joitn third are South Africans JC Ritchie and Philip Geerts on 9 under par 135.

Michael Palmer who is joint fifth made his first cut of the season yesterday after a six-under-par 66 in the second round.

It will be his first weekend of action in seven attempts in the 2018-19 Sunshine Tour season, and that’s pleasing for him.

“I am very happy. It has been a tough first half of the year and the validation of the persistence is good,” he said.

The Bryanston Country Club player believes that playing the technical game can lead to losing your game.

“Yes, it’s a downward spiral, because you work on something and you try to be perfect all the time instead of just playing golf like you know how to. I spoke a lot to my coach about the mental approach.”

He is planning to approach the weekend at the KCB Karen Masters a bit more aggressively than he did the first two rounds to see if that can get him his first win.

“I will probably take on a few more flags and maybe play more aggressively,” Palmer said. “I wouldn’t say I am conservative over the first two rounds, but I will definitely play more into the middle of the greens early on.”

He made five birdies and an eagle in his second-round 66, with just a single bogey on the card.

Kenya’s Andersen who shot 69 on Thursday played 2 over par 74 yesterday but still survived the axe.

“I’m very familiar with the course because I have been coming here since I was six years old,” Andersen said, adding: “I feel comfortable a little because I know where everything is but today was simply a bad day the office.”