Kenyans join in mourning Mama Oliech

Dennis Oliech’s mother Mary Auma. PHOTO/Courtesy Mediamax

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20- Kenyans led by President Uhuru Kenyatta flocked social media to mourn the death of former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech’s mother Mary Auma, more commonly known as Mama Oliech who passed on at her home on Friday evening.

Auma who is also known for the famous ‘Mama Oliech fish restaurant’ had been ailing at her Nairobi home and according to reports, she was taken ill in the morning before she succumbed later in the day.

“Mum is in a better place. It is sad but I’m happy she is resting now,” the striker said when the news broke.

Oliech used a fortune to treat his mother when she started ailing from cancer during his days in France and took her abroad for treatment where she stayed for close to two years.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing on of Mama Oliech this evening. My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mama Mary Auma, and indeed all Kenyans. May our Lord bless and comfort  all of you during this time of grief. #RIPMamaOliech,” President Uhuru Kenyatta tweeted.

Striker Michael Olunga who is regarded as the most prime candidate to take on Oliech’s shoes in the national team said;

“I extend my deepest sympathies to Denis Oliech and his family for the loss of their beloved mum. I pray that God grant you and your family strength during this dark moment. My  heartfelt condolences. #RIPMamaOliech,” the striker currently back at his base in China said.

Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa added; “On my own behalf and that of the entire football fraternity, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Dennis ‘the Menace’ Oliech, following the untimely passing on of Mama Mary Auma.”

A host of other leaders and celebrities also sent in their condolence messages through their various social media platforms.

