Kenyans join in mourning Mama Oliech

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20- Kenyans led by President Uhuru Kenyatta flocked social media to mourn the death of former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech’s mother Mary Auma, more commonly known as Mama Oliech who passed on at her home on Friday evening.

Auma who is also known for the famous ‘Mama Oliech fish restaurant’ had been ailing at her Nairobi home and according to reports, she was taken ill in the morning before she succumbed later in the day.

“Mum is in a better place. It is sad but I’m happy she is resting now,” the striker said when the news broke.

I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing on of Mama Oliech this evening. My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mama Mary Auma, and indeed all Kenyans. May our Lord bless and comfort all of you during this time of grief. #RIPMamaOliech — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) July 20, 2018

Oliech used a fortune to treat his mother when she started ailing from cancer during his days in France and took her abroad for treatment where she stayed for close to two years.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing on of Mama Oliech this evening. My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mama Mary Auma, and indeed all Kenyans. May our Lord bless and comfort all of you during this time of grief. #RIPMamaOliech,” President Uhuru Kenyatta tweeted.

I extend my deepest sympathies to Denis Oliech and his family for the loss of thier beloved mum.I pray that God grant you and your family strength during this dark https://t.co/eKWMHQlxKo heartfelt condolences 🙏#RIPMamaOliech — Ogada Olunga (@OgadaOlunga) July 20, 2018

Striker Michael Olunga who is regarded as the most prime candidate to take on Oliech’s shoes in the national team said;

“I extend my deepest sympathies to Denis Oliech and his family for the loss of their beloved mum. I pray that God grant you and your family strength during this dark moment. My heartfelt condolences. #RIPMamaOliech,” the striker currently back at his base in China said.

On my own behalf and that of the entire football fraternity, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Dennis ‘the Menace’ Oliech, following the untimely passing on of Mama Mary Auma. (1/2) — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) July 20, 2018

Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa added; “On my own behalf and that of the entire football fraternity, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Dennis ‘the Menace’ Oliech, following the untimely passing on of Mama Mary Auma.”

A host of other leaders and celebrities also sent in their condolence messages through their various social media platforms.

My deepest condolences to Dennis Oliech, the entire Oliech family and the soccer fraternity following the passing on of Mama Oliech after a long illness. We stand with the family in prayer at this time of grief. May her soul forever rest in eternal peace. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 20, 2018

My deepest condolences to Dennis and the entire Oliech Family on the demise of their mother, Mary Auma. Not only did Mama Oliech nurture a star footballer but she also grew her business into a household name through sheer determination. May she rest in peace. #RIPMamaOliech pic.twitter.com/g1996LjvC6 — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 20, 2018

Dennis Oliech could be anything ya'll may call him but he has been nothing short of a blessing to his mother. My heartfelt condolences goes to the man who I am sure will live many many years.#RIPMamaOliech — Kwale Gooner 🇰🇪 (@Sam_Lulli) July 20, 2018

Tusker FC Board,staff,technical bench and players would like to pass their sincere condolences to Denis Oliech on the passing of his mother Mama Mary Oliech. Its a sad development our thoughts and prayers are with the family.May her soul rest in peace. — OfficialTuskerfc (@TuskerFC_club) July 20, 2018

My heartfelt condolences to Dennis Oliech and the entire family for the loss of their beloved mom, Mama Oliech. May the lord comfort you during this difficult time. Rest with the Angels mama — Suzanna OWIYO – OGW (@SuzannaOwiyo) July 20, 2018

My deepest condolences to the entire family of Dennis Oliech on the passing of Mama Oliech. May the soul of your mother be at peace with our Heavenly Father. May God give you the peace that you seek. — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) July 20, 2018