Chepkoech smashes steeple World Record

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20- Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech has smashed the 3,000m steeplechase World Record after running eight minutes, 44.32 seconds at the Monaco leg of the IAAF Diamond League on Friday night.

The Commonwealth Games silver medalist over 1500m ran a solo race and put up an emphatic performance to lower Bahrainian Ruth Jebet’s record of eight minutes, 52.78 seconds set in Paris two years ago.

Coming into the race, Chepkoech’s Personal Best time was eight minutes, 59.36 seconds set at the Paris leg of the IAAF Diamond League three weeks ago.

When she took the home straight, she looked up at the clock and realizing she was within a dream time increased her kick and stormed to the finish line punching the air and bellowing shouts of joy.

Chepkoech who won both the Shanghai and Paris legs came into the race beaming with confidence and she didn’t take long to show she wanted nothing but a faster time than the one she set in the French capital a fortnight ago.

After just three laps, the 27, year old had already sprung to the front and started creating a gap between her and the rest, including the pacemakers who could not keep up with her bursting pace.

After the fourth lap, she had created a gap of almost 60m to the chasing pack which included World Champion Hyvin Kiyeng and recently crowned World Under-20 Champion Celliphine Chespol.

It started becoming clear that a World Record was in sight when she stretched the gap further with two laps left and at the bell, she only needed to run the final 400m in under 70 seconds to break Jebet’s record.

She did exactly that, on a day that competitor Jebet’s name was released by the Athletics Integrity Unit over doping claims.

USA”s Frerichs Courtney finished second in an American record time of 9:00.85 while World Champion Kiyeng was third in 9:04.41 though she retained her lead in the Diamond League.

Chespol though could not take the heat of the fast pace and she finished 10th.

Meanwhile, Timothy Cheruiyot claimed his fifth win of the IAAF Diamond League, beating training partner and World Champion Elijah Manangoi for the third time this season winning the 1500m race in a World leading time of three minutes, 28.41 seconds.

From the start of the race, it was clear that the race was between the two training partners who have finished first and second respectively at the last two major events, but Cheruiyot was highly fancied as he has started his season better.

The two stuck side by side as the two pace makers opened up the race early but with two laps to go, Cheruiyot went past Manangoi, but kept him close as they tried to keep the race together until the home straight.

Cheruiyot sprung up to open up the pace and crossed the line first with Manangoi coming home second in a season’s best time of 3:29.64.