Brighton sign South Africa star Tau

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 20Brighton signed South Africa star Percy Tau from Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday, with the Premier League club set to send the forward on loan for the coming season.

Tau agreed a four-year contract with the Seagulls after emerging as the hottest prospect in South Africa.

The 24-year-old striker is the first South African in the English Premier League since Steven Pienaar, who left Sunderland in 2017 after spells with Everton and Tottenham.

“Percy is a player we have highlighted for the future, and there is no doubting his talent, having been voted South African player of the season,” Brighton manager Chris Hughton said.

“Percy will go out on loan this season, play regularly and get some experience of European football.

“We will be watching his progress and monitoring his development over the season.”

Tau has made 12 international appearances for South Africa, scoring five goals, and was the country’s player of the season in 2017-18.

“This move should help me play more international football,” Taus said. “I’ll be learning a lot, which will also be good for my country. “Hopefully I can make some great memories here – I love making memories and I’m so happy to be here.”

Tau won the South African title twice with Sundowns, as a fringe player in 2014 but as a regular last season.

