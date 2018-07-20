You are here:

Bottas to stay at Mercedes with Hamilton

Mercedes’ Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas signs on for at least one more year with the German team © APA/AFP / HERBERT NEUBAUER

HOCKENHEIM, Germany, Jul 20 – Mercedes confirmed Friday that Valtteri Bottas will continue as team-mate to Lewis Hamilton for at least another year.

A day after announcing that defending four-time champion Hamilton had agreed a two-year blockbuster contract extension keeping him at Mercedes until 2020, the team said they had retained Finn Bottas for next year with an option for 2020.

“I’m really pleased,” said Bottas. “I love working with this team, I love the team spirit, the atmosphere in the team and everyone is pushing so hard for the results.

“I will keep doing all my best to achieve those results. I will give 100 per cent as always.”

Team chief Toto Wolff said: “Valtteri’s performances have been excellent this season and, if not for our mistakes and his misfortune, he could be leading the drivers’ championship.

“When we took the decision in favour of Valtteri for 2019, it wasn’t just about his undoubted speed and work ethic, but also a question of character.

“His relationship with the team, including Lewis, is open and trusting, without any politics at all. Those are the ingredients you need when you’re fighting strong rivals in both championships and they mirror the values inside the team.”

