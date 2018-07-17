Go represent us well- DJ CK urges Capital FC

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17- The Capital FM football team will leave the country on Tuesday night for Sao Paulo, Brazil where they will represent the country in the Neymar Jr’s five-a-side tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

Before their departure, the best mix of music team paid a courtesy call to the company’s top boss, the ultimate coach, Dr Chris Kirubi who wished them well on their sojourn and urged them to bring the trophy back home.

“I was very pleased to learn that you have continued to win and you represent the company well. Now that you are going to Brazil go there and win as well. Bring the Cup back home and we celebrate you again,” Dr Kirubi said when the team paid him a courtesy call at his residence.

“I know your abilities and I trust in you and I know you will do well,” added the top boss, Dr. DJ CK.

The team earned the ticket to Brazil after beating Nakuru County 1-0 in a hotly contested final at the Aga Khan Walk in May, having reached the national stage when they showed their prowess to win the Nairobi County title.

The team has been shaping up in training over the past month and will seek to replicate their winning mentality in the ultimate tournament in Rio sponsored by Brazilian superstar Neymar Junior who is also expected to grace the finals.

“We promise that we will go there and give our best. We have trained well and as you know, we always want to be at the top. So we will not let you down. Our victory in the national finals was dedicated to you and we are going to Brazil to win for you,” top striker Solomon Okeyo promised the chairman.

The Best mix of music team will look to replicate the result they posted two years back in Anfield, United Kingdom when they defied all odds to become the first African team to win the Standard Chartered five-a-side international tournament.

Captain Kristian Malumbe has insisted they will be going into do what they do best and has assured the trophy will be coming home.



“We know it is tough because there are 64 teams involved. That is no mean task. But we believe in ourselves, we believe in our abilities and we will fight to win the trophy,” Malumbe offered.

The team will be coached by Production Assistant Lassie Atrash. Malumbe and Okeyo will be joined in the squad by midfield dynamo Jeff Ooko and the company’s newbies, Shuayib Shabir Kaysha Shagava and Vincent Otieno.

Meanwhile, the team was officially flagged off on Tuesday evening by the Nairobi County Secretary Peter Kariuki on behalf of Governor Mike Sonko. Kariuki was accompanied by the county’s leader of majority Abdi Guyo.

The team was handed the Nairobi County flag as the city’s representatives.

“You have seen the World Cup and you know that these days in football, you cannot underrate anyone. I have heard of your success before in the Road to Anfield tournament and I do not doubt your ability to succeed. As the county we are behind you and we want to wish you all the best,” Kariuki said.

The team of seven is expected to land in Rio on Wednesday evening and will have two days of rest, recovery and training before the showpiece begins on Saturday.