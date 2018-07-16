Hosts Nakuru pooled with KCB for Prinsloo 7s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16- Hosts Nakuru RFC have been pooled alongside defending champions KCB for this weekend’s Prinsloo Sevens to be staged at the Nakuru Athletic Club (NAC) grounds, the opening leg of the 2018 National Sevens Series.

The Bankers beat the home boys 29-5 to clinch the Prinsloo title last season and Mitch Ochollah’s men will be coming in not only breathing revenge against the bankers, but looking to start off the new season with silverware, winning their home tournament.

The pool will also feature Nondies who lost to Mount Kenya University in the Challenge Trophy Quarters last time out as well as Webuye RFC.

Meanwhile, last year’s losing semi-finalists Homeboyz RFC and the overall title winners from 2016 will be top seeds in Pol B where they will square out with Kenya Harlequins, Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad and Kisumu RFC.

Menengai Oilers who lit up the series in their debut season last year will be in Pool C and have been pooled against last season’s series runners up Impala RFC, Western Bulls and Mombasa RFC.

Defending series champions Kabras Sugar headline Pool A where they will be joined by Strathmore Leos, Mwamba RFC and Mean Machine.

The circuit once again features a second tier competition which also kicks off this weekend and will be played alongside the sidelines of the main event.

The opening round in Nakuru will be a 24-team affair as teams seek to secure promotion to the top tier competition at the second round of the circuit in Eldoret on July 28.

Catholic Monks are top seeds in the second tier category in Nakuru and headline Pool A where they are bunched with Northern Suburbs, CITAM Kisumu and newbies Bomet.

Makueni are in Pool B with Embu, Nakuru KITI and another set of newbies in Administration Police while Pool C pits Daystar Falcoms against Egerton Wasps, TUK and Molo.

Division 1 Pools

Pool A: Kabras Sugar, Strathmore Leos, Mwamba, Mean Machine

Pool B: Homeboyz, Kenya Harlequin, Blak Blad, Kisumu RFC

Pool C: Impala Saracens, Menengai Oilers, Western Bulls, Mombasa

Pool D: KCB, Nakuru, Nondescripts, Webuye

Division 2 Pools

Pool A: Catholic Monks, Northern Suburbs, CITAM Kisumu, Bomet

Pool B: Makueni, Embu, Nakuru KITI, Administration Police

Pool C: Daystar Falcons, Egerton Wasps, TUK, Molo

Pool D: Kisii, Kiambu, KCAA Stormers, Bungoma

Pool E: Mount Kenya University, MMUST, USIU, Mbale

Pool F: KCA, Comras, Eldoret, Ngong