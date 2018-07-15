Djokovic wins fourth Wimbledon title

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15 – Novak Djokovic powered to his fourth Wimbledon title with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) rout of South Africa’s Kevin Anderson in Sunday’s final.

Djokovic is a Grand Slam champion for the first time since winning the 2016 French Open.

It is the 31-year-old Serb’s first Wimbledon crown since 2015, making the world number 21 the lowest ranked man to win at the All England Club since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

Djokovic’s 13th Grand Slam title puts him fourth on the all-time list of male major winners, with Roger Federer leading the way on 20.