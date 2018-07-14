Zakayo stuns Barega to WU20 5000m Gold

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14- Edward Zakayo lived to his pre-race vow, stunning favorite Selemon Barega from Ethiopia to clinch the IAAF World Under-20 Championship title at the Ratina Stadium in Tampere, Finland on Saturday evening, leading a Kenyan 1-2 as Stanley Waithaka finished second.

Barega had beaten the Kenyan to the 3000m gold medal last year at the IAAF World Under-18 Championship in Nairobi and just after earning his ticket to Tampere late last month, Zakayo vowed he was travelling to Finland for revenge.

And the 17-year old Kenyan who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in March in his debut with the seniors kept to his word, working up a decisive partnership with Waithaka to win the race.

Zakayo clocked 13 minutes, 20.16 seconds enroute to clinching the goal while Waithaka with whom he has close bonds with settled for silver coming home in a time of 13 minutes 20.57 seconds.

Barega missed out on a podium place, finishing fourth behind bronze medal winner Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway.

