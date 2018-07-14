Sharks hit Tusker for five as AFC, Bandari fire blanks

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14- Kariobangi Sharks moved a spot up to sixth in the Kenyan Premier League standings after hitting Tusker FC 5-2, handing them their first defeat in five games at the Camp Toyoyo Ground in Nairobi on Saturday afternoon.

At the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos AFC Leopards and Bandari FC played out to a dull 0-0 draw, a result that saw them remain at fourth and third in the standings respectively.

In Nairobi, Tusker who have had some resurgence since the start of the second leg were slapped into their heaviest defeat of the season with Eric Kapaito scoring twice in the goalfest.

Sharks were better starters and were gifted the lead just two minutes into the game when Henry Juma capitalized on an error from keeper Patrick Matasi to break the deadlock.

However, Timothy Otieno brought them level at the stroke of half time from the penalty spot after Geoffrey Shiveka handled inside the box.

Sharks came back off the break more determined and they just needed seven minutes to get back on top, Juma striking his brace with a chip over Matasi. Kapaito then made it 3-1 with a long-range effort.

Tusker clawed one back through John Kamau, but Kapaito ensured Sharks regained the two-goal cushion completing his brace in the 74th minute. Before they could even re-organize, Harrison Mwenda scored the fifth in the 77th minute.

In Machakos, AFC Leopards threw away the possibility of pushing into the top three being held by Bandari in a game that new signing Alex Orotomal missed a penalty.

However, television replays showed that the ball bounced off the underside of the bar and past the line, but referee Peter Mwai and his assistants did not give the goal.

Bandari had the earliest chance in the ninth minute when Yema Mwana broke the offside trap to progress through on goal, but he shot wide under pressure from Salim Abdallah.

AFC were awarded a penalty on the half hour hour mark when Fred Nkata pulled back Ezekiel Odera as he progressed through on goal, but Orotoomal who was starting his first match since joining the Leopards missed.

The pace of the game didn’t intensify in the second half, but there were chances still. Substitute Wycliffe Ochomo was sent through on goal in the 64th minute but his shot from the right was weak, keeper Ezekiel Owade picking easily.

In the 78th minute, Jaffary Owiti should have done better after skipping past keeper Farouk Shikhalo, but he took a heavy touch taking him off target with an open goalmouth.

Eight minutes from time, Ezekiel Seda’s swerving shot from range but Shikhalo had it covered.