Klinsman rescues Mathare from defeat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14- Substitute Klinsman Omulanga scored at the stroke of 90 minutes as Mathare United came from two goals down to draw 3-3 with relegation fighting Wazito FC at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday afternoon.

Former Mathare aces Derrick Onyango and Edwin Lavatsa had scored to give Wazito a 3-1 lead, but Francis Kimanzi’s charges put up a fight in the final minutes of the game, Cliff Nyakeya completing his brace before Omulanga ensured the points were split.

The new look Wazito FC broke the deadlock after 10 minutes with Onyango striking his first of two before Nyakeya restored parity in the 34th minute.

However, Wazito went back on top almost immediately, Lavatsa taking them 2-1 up, a lead which they guarded till half time.

Eight minutes after the restart, Wazito went 3-1 up and began to smell victory, but Nyakeya started the fight back with a 73rd minute goal before Omulanga drew the sides level.

Wazito Facing the reality of relegation in their debut season in top flight football broke the deadlock after 10 minutes, Onyango striking from the right after the ball ricocheted in his direction from a double save by Mathare keeper David Okello.

Four minutes later, Wazito should have been two up but Joachim Omollo’s freekick from the edge of the box went inches wide after curling beyond the wall,

Wazito saw more of the ball as Mathare looked a bit disjointed. They did not look a bit of their selves, their usual tactical prowess closing in on spaces and passing the ball not anywhere in play.

However, they slowly clawed back into the game and they were on level terms in the 34th minute when Nyakeya skipped past keeper Martin Musalia to score his eighth goal of the season after the custodian had saved John Mwangi’s initial shot.

But, Wazito was back ahead thanks to some schoolboy defending from Mathare who were caught off the counter with Lavatsa coming to the end of the final ball after Piscas Muhindo’s shot was saved by the keeper.

Frank Ouna’s charges held on to the slim advantage until half time.

Kimanzi started the second half with a change, Omulanga coming in for right back Marin Ongori, a clear attacking change from the tactician.

Five minutes into the second half, Mathare almost went back level but Musalia pulled a great double save denying Alwanga’s tap from close range after picking a long pass from James Situma before bouncing back up to tap the ball away from Omulanga’s feet.

Three minutes on the turn, Wazito were 3-1 up, Onyango popping up between the defense to connect home.

Immediately after going three down, Kimanzi was bolted into another change, David Owino coming in for Alphonce Ndonye.

But it was Wazito who almost scored another one when Edwin Wanjala sighted keeper Okello off his line but his shot from almost 30 yards out came off the crossbar.

Mathare kept the pressure forcing Wazito to play with numbers at the back and they clawed back one goal in the 73rd minute when Nyakeya slammed the ball home from inside the box after being played through by Chris Oduor from Owino’s quick throw.

Kimanzi urged on his charges from the touchline and they drew level at the stroke of 90 minutes from similar fashion just like they scored their second goal, this time Klinsman coming at the end of an Oduor tee from Owino’s throw.

There would have been a dramatic end to the match when Wazito had a scoring chance just after conceding, but keeper Okello made a one on one save from Lavatsa.