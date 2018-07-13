Kamworor, Kinyamal win belated SJAK awards

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13- Three-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor and Commonwealth Games 800m title holder Wycliffe Kinyamal were on Friday belatedly awarded as the March and April StarTimes/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) sports personalities of the month in Eldoret.

Kamworor was recognized for his at the 2018 World Half Marathon championships in Valencia, Spain where he successfully defended his title for the third consecutive time.

Kinyamal meanwhile earned the award after his explosive run in Gold Coast Australia to claim the 800m gold during the Commonwealth Games, winning as a hugely unknown figure.

A panel of Sports journalists settled on the 25-year-old Kamworor for the March award in favour of motorsports ace Carl Tundo who sealed his 5th Safari Rally title.

Other nominees for the award were volleyballer Triza Atuka who was voted the best blocker at the women’s African Club Championships in Cairo Egypt, Celliphine Chespol and Alfred Barkach who won the women and men senior races respectively at the 5th Africa Cross Country Championships in Chlef, Algeria.

“It is such an honor to be appreciated and a good motivation as I train ahead of my races in the remainder of the year. It is always a great moment to represent my country and win. Thank you all Sports Journalists for always telling our stories, you are part of our success.” Kamworor said after receiving his award.

-Kinyamal-

Kinyamal meanwhile claimed the April gong after edging out fellow athletes Conseslus Kipruto who won the 3000 metres steeplechase gold as well as 1500m gold medallist Elijah Manangoi.

Other nominees for the April award were boxer Christine Ongare who won a bronze, Kenya’s only medal outside track and field at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and rally driver Manvir Baryan who became the first non-local to win the Rally of South Africa.

A gold medalist at the 2016 East African Junior Athletics Championships in Dar Es Salaam Tanzania where he made his first impact in the 800m regionally, Kinyamal was excited at picking the award.

“This surprise is truly an inspiration as I progress with my athletics career. Glasgow was a good outing for Team Kenya and for me winning Kenya’s first gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. I hope to deliver more medals for Kenya,” An elated Kinyamal said.

Both Kamworor and Kinyamal who are managed by Global Sports Communication based in Kaptagat Uasin Gishu County received a 42-inch digital television set and KSh100, 000 courtesy of sponsors StarTimes.