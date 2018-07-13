Have mercy! Anderson demands rule change after Wimbledon epic

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13 – Exhausted Kevin Anderson called for Grand Slam chiefs to introduce a cut-off point for final set marathons after the South African reached the Wimbledon final by winning the second longest ever singles match at a major.

Anderson survived a incredible endurance test in the semi-finals on Friday, beating John Isner 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (9/11), 6-4, 26-24 in six hours and 36 minutes.

The 32-year-old is the first South African man to reach the Wimbledon final for 97 years.

But Anderson has little time to rest his aching body before facing Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.

And he made it clear Grand Slam tournament organisers should consider a rule change — perhaps introducing a tie-break at 6-6 — to make the deciding set of five-set matches less gruelling.

“I hope this is a sign for Grand Slams to change. For us to be out there for that length of time. I really hope we can look at this, because at the end you don’t feel great,” Anderson said.

“Just playing like that in those conditions was tough on both of us.

“If I was on the opposite (losing) side I don’t know how you take it.

“I have to recover as much as I can for the final now.”