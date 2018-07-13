DP Ruto hosts Shujaa before USA departure

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13- Deputy President William Ruto hosted the national rugby sevens team for breakfast on Friday morning, two days before they depart for San Francisco, United States for their fifth consecutive appearance at the Rugby Sevens World Cup.

The morning meeting between the team and the country’s second in command was a thrust of confidence on a team that has had its fair share of drama over the past month, a period that saw head coach innocent Simiyu fired and re-hired within a week.

“All the best to Kenya 7s as it heads to San Francisco, USA for the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018. The country is proud of you as our sports ambassadors and placing Kenya on the world map,” Ruto tweeted after hosting the team at his official residence.

He added; “The Government will ensure improved facilities and a vigorous, high volume training to keep the players in shape.”

The promise of an improved training facility would be music to the rugby fraternity’s ears especially coming after Sports Chief Administrative Secretary Noor Hassan announced that the government is working with the Kenya Rugby Union to locate a piece of land on where a world class rugby stadium will be erected.

Two weeks ago as well, Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was visibly disappointed when he was shown the gym at the Kenya Harlequin ground in which the national teams use for strength and conditioning.

Simbas Team Manager Wangila Simiyu was heard sharing concern with the CS over the standard of the gym.

The Sevens team is expected to leave the country on Sunday for San Francisco where they are scheduled to take on Tonga in their opening match on Friday at 11am.