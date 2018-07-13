Chelsea sack Conte after two years in charge

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13 – Chelsea have sacked manager Antonio Conte after two years in charge.

The 48-year-old Italian, who returned to pre-season training this week, had one year remaining on his contract.

Conte won the Premier League in his first season and the FA Cup in May, but the team finished fifth in the league last season, missing out on Champions League qualification.

Ex-Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to succeed his compatriot at Stamford Bridge.

Should Sarri be appointed, he would be Chelsea’s ninth full-time manager since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

During three years with Napoli, Sarri did not won a major honour but guided the club to second, third and second again – behind Juventus in 2017-18. The former Empoli manager was named Serie A Coach of the Year in 2016-17.

Chelsea announced on Friday that Conte had “parted company” with the club, with a two-line statement that ended: “We wish Antonio every success in his future career.”