Chapa Dimba star Ogot adapting well at Vihiga

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13 – Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Golden Boot winner Ben Ogot got his wish to play in the Kenyan Premier League after he was handed the opportunity by Kenyan Premier League side Vihiga United.

Ogot, commonly known as “Bensuda” signed a two-year contract until May 31, 2020. The gifted striker was instrumental in assisting his team Ombek Red Devils reach the semi-finals during the National finals of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament held in Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega.

The player from Nyanza Regional Champions Ombek won the prestigious Golden Boot Award (Top Scorer) after netting four goals during the national finals.

“My dream since I was young was to one day play for a club in the Kenya Premier League and I am excited that Chapa Dimba na Safaricom has presented this opportunity and made it come true. My ultimate goal is to play for the national team and in future play for a club in international leagues,” said Ogot.

His sentiments were also echoed by his club coach who gave him an opportunity to shine in the top flight competition.

“The Chapa Dimba tournament gave us an opportunity to scout for young talent. He is a prolific striker and an asset not just to the club, but also to the country. He has the capability to fill in the gap that prolific players like Oliech left,” said Vihiga United FC head coach Mike Mururi.

“Ogot’s future is promising. We hope he will adapt well in the team and assist us in winning crucial games in the top flight league in Kenya. Ultimately, we hope his talent will get him into the national team,” said Mururi.

So far, Ogot has played two matches with Vihiga United Club, one of them with Bandari FC in Mombasa last month. This past weekend Vihiga United beat Waito 1-0 in a Kenya Premier League match.