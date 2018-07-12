Ombachi back as Sevens WCup team named

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – Nondescripts winger Dennis Ombachi has made a comeback to the Kenya Sevens team after being named in a 12-man travelling squad to represent the country at the 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup to be hosted in San Francisco, USA from July 20-22.

Only four players experienced Andrew Amonde, speedster Colling Injera, Willy Ambaka and Eden Agero were in the last World Cup where Kenya reached the semi-final under the tutelage of Englishman Mike Friday.

Also making a return from injury is Impala Saracens’ Samuel Oliech who alongside Ombachi make a comeback after missing London and Paris 7s.

Herman Humwa, Jeff Oluoch and Nelson Oyoo who all made the Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast, Australia also earned a slot.

Shujaa will depart for the USA on Sunday morning where they will compete alongside 23 other men’s teams in a new look, high-stakes knock-out format as they start their campaign against Tonga in the pre-quarter final.

Speaking after naming the squad, Head Coach Innocent Simiyu said;

“We have a very strong squad based on training. The guys have really trained hard and we believe we have selected the best team that can represent the country. We’re looking for good performances from the players and hopefully we can get some good results.”

Commenting on the tournament format, Simiyu, a former Kenya captain said;

“It is an interesting format. This being a knockout it means that you have to adapt very first to the chaos in the game because if the game goes it goes and you have to keep winning to stay in it. The first game versus Tonga will be very critical. We have to start very well…get our game going…hit our performance standards very early….get the results that we want and proceed from there.”

Kenya will play their first game against Tonga at 11.01pm EAT on Friday 20 July.

squad:

Oscar Ayodi (Captain, Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Collins Injera (Stanbic Mwamba), Andrew Amonde (KCB), William Ambaka (Kenya Harlequin), Samuel Oliech (Resolution Impala Saracens), Nelson Oyoo (Top Fry Nakuru), Dennis Ombachi (Nondescripts), Jeff Oluoch (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar), Eden Agero (Kenya Harlequin), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Samuel Ng’ethe (Menengai Oilers) Management: Innocent Simiyu (Head Coach), Geoffrey Kimani (Conditioning Coach), Lamech Bogonko (Physio), Erick Ogweno (Team Manager)