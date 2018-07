Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – George Manangoi added another global title to his collection after storming to gold in the men’s 1500m at the ongoing IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Tapere, Finland on Thursday.

Manangoi, the World Under-18 champion clocked 3:41.71 to win gold, beating Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway who returned 3:41.89 to settle for second place while another Kenyan Justus Soget bagged bronze in 3:42.14.

-More to follow-