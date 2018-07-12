England fined Sh6mn for unauthorised socks

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12 – The FA has been fined Sh6mn (£50,000) after Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Raheem Sterling wore “unauthorised” socks at the World Cup.
The players wore branded ankle support socks over official Nike socks, ignoring a Fifa warning to stop.
Fifa said the FA’s fine was for “breaching media and marketing regulations and the Fifa equipment regulations”.
The fine followed England’s quarter-final win over Sweden.
Fifa said several England players “continued to display unauthorised commercial branding on playing equipment items before and during the quarter-final match between Sweden and England”.
The Swedish FA has also been punished with the same fine for a similar sock offence earlier in the tournament.
That makes it the joint second highest fine at the World Cup behind Argentina’s Sh10mn (£80,000) punishment after their fans threw objects and chanted homophobic abuse.
Comments