Karen Masters gets Sh5mn Safaricom boost

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 11 – The second edition of the Karen Masters got a major boost onTuesday after Safaricom injected Sh5mn sponsorship towards the event that is scheduled to tee-off July 19-22 at the Karen Country Club.

As the official telecommunications sponsor, the amount will cater for event logistics, a fully kitted media centre and wireless connectivity for the secretariat. Part of the sponsorship will also be used to support the Junior golfers shootout.

“We are proud to be part of the second edition of the Karen Masters Tournament and are especially thrilled that this year’s tournament is affiliated with the Sunshine Tour which is part of the International Federation of PGA Tours. It’s always a pleasure to partner with KCB on a tournament that provides Kenyan golfers – both amateurs and Pros – an opportunity to showcase their prowess,” said Steve Okeyo, Director – Regional Sales and Operations.

The KCB Karen Masters continues to attract players from around the globe, with a total of 156 including 4 amateurs. There are 21 countries represented with the bulk from Africa; Kenya will be represented by at least 32 Professionals and 20 other pros from other African countries will participate alongside the Sunshine tour members.

South African golfer Justin Harding, who places 156 in the world is one of the players expected to attend. Players from Chile, Brazil, USA, Australia and England will also participate. This year’s total prize kitty is KES 15 million and the winner will take home about Sh2.3mn.

“We are grateful to Safaricom for being a steadfast partner of the Karen Masters Tournament. Spectators this year can expect new and exciting developments like the junior golf clinics and a junior golf shoot out competition on the Saturday of the competition, we will also have stands for the public to sit on and watch play as well as walking around the course while experiencing world class golf,” said Lawrence Kiambi – Chairman, Karen Country Club.