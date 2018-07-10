Serena survives scare to make 11th Wimbledon semi-final

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10 – Serena Williams survived a major scare before sealing her 11th Wimbledon semi-final appearance as the seven-time champion hit back to beat Italy’s Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Williams was in danger of a stunning quarter-final exit after world number 52 Giorgi became the first player in this year’s tournament to take a set off the former world number one.

But Serena bludgeoned her way out of trouble over the final two sets to stay on course for an eighth All England Club triumph.

The 36-year-old will play German 13th seed Julia Goerges on Thursday for a place in Saturday’s final.