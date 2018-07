Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10 – Algerian international Riyad Mahrez secured his move to champions Manchester City on Tuesday seven months after his hopes were dashed when Leicester asked for too much.

The 27-year-old — pivotal to when Leicester stormed to a shock Premier League title in 2016 — signed a five year contract for an undisclosed fee.

“I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola,” Mahrez told the Manchester City website.