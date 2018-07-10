Deschamps relishes chance to overcome Euro 2016 pain at World Cup

Shares

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia, July 10 – France coach Didier Deschamps said he was delighted to reach the World Cup final and relished the opportunity to do better than at the Euro 2016 final, when France lost on home soil.

A header from Samuel Umtiti gave France victory over Belgium in Saint Petersburg.

“I am very happy for my players,” Deschamps said. “It was hard against a very good Belgium team.

“I take my hat off to my players and my staff.”

France lost 1-0 to Portugal in the Stade de France in Paris in 2016.

Deschamps said: “Finals have to be won because we have still not got over the one we lost two years ago.”