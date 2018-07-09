Buffon says no PSG promise of starting slot

Shares

PARIS, France, Jul 9 – Gianluigi Buffon, Paris Saint-Germain’s veteran goalkeeper, said Monday he was not a guaranteed starter as he embarks on a new challenge following his move from Juventus.

“Nobody ever told me I would be a starter,” said Buffon, 40, as the Italian was presented to the media.

“I was always first choice at Parma, Juve and the national side, but nobody ever told me I’d be an automatic first choice” at PSG, he explained.

“I have always been a player who has earned his starting place on the field,” added Buffon, who will seek to dislodge Alphonse Areola, who pushed German Kevin Trapp down to number two last season.

“Of course I am 40 years old but I am in excellent physical form. I know that when there is a need to have major goals (at a club) then you need all hands on deck.

“We shall all get game time during the season and I shall do all I can to put the others in the best possible conditions. I want to show I am a great keeper and I am sure I shall do that,” Buffon concluded as he looks to stake a claim at the French champions, who have five keepers on their books.