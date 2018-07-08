New boy Mustafa sends Gor to Kagame semis

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8- Burundian forward Francis Mustafa tapped home from close range in the 73rd minute as Gor Mahia came from behind to beat Ugandan champions Vipers 2-1 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday afternoon to qualify for the CECAFA Kagame Cup semi-finals.

Gor were forced to come from behind after Taddeo Lwanga had struck the Ugandans ahead on the quarter hour mark, with Jacques Tuyisenge striking home the equalizer two minutes after the break before Mustafa won the game for the Kenyan champions 17 minutes to the final whistle.

K’Ogalo who reached the final when they last played in 2015 will face the winner between Azam and Rayon Sport who play in the last quarter final on Monday afternoon.

Fighting huge chunks of fatigue playing their third match in less than a week, Gor found themselves trailing after 15 minutes when Lwanga caught out keeper Boniface Oluoch with a rasping shot from distance.

Gor had chances to draw back, the first half’s best chances falling on Mustafa who however wasted. First, he was picked out by Godfrey Walusimbi, but he could not put enough sting on his shot which was well collected by the Vipers keeper.

Ten minutes to half time, the Burundian forward was sent through by Innocent Wafula, but once again he could not muster a way to beat the Vipers Custodian who came out tops in the situation.

A few minutes to half time, Gor coach Dylan Kerr was forced into a change, midfielder Ernest Wendo limping out injured and was replaced by Francis Kahata who was returning to the starting team after being left out in their last group match.

A change of tempo by the Kenyan representatives in the second half bore fruit after just two minutes, when Tuyisenge got to the end of a Mustafa shot to beat the Vipers keeper.

Mustafa thought he had given his side the lead after 64 minutes, but his goal was ruled out for offside. Nonetheless, he made amends for his earlier misses in the 73rd minute when he pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the box to tap home after the keeper spilled Tuyisenge’s shot.

Meanwhile in the other quarter final, Tanzanian champions Simba SC progressed to the last four after beating Djibouti’s Ports by a solitary goal.