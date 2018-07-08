FIFA invites Thai Boys trapped in cave to World Cup Final in Russia

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 8 – FIFA has sent a letter to the president of the Football Association of Thailand offering its “deepest sympathies and support” to the families of 12 young players and their coach trapped in a cave in the country’s north.

The letter signed by Fifa president Gianni Infantino also said the organisation would like to invite the youngsters and their coach to the World Cup final in Russia, should they be rescued in time and are healthy enough to travel.

The team’s appearance at the final would “undoubtedly be a wonderful moment of communion and celebration”, the letter said.

The boys have asked the navy Seals taking care of them in the cave for details about what has happened in the World Cup since they got trapped on June 23.

One of the boys appeared to be wearing a red replica England shirt like the one worn by the team during their World Cup victory over Colombia.

The offer comes as the billionaire space adventurer and carmaker Elon Musk offered his services to the Thai government to rescue 12 boys.

His firm, The Boring Company, a tunnel construction company founded by Musk in 2016, confirmed it is speaking with the Thai government and is sending people to offer support on the ground.

A spokesman told the BBC: “We are speaking with the Thai government to see how we can help, and we are sending SpaceX/Boring Company people from the US to Thailand today to offer support on the ground.

“Once we confirm what exactly will be helpful to send or do, we will. We are getting feedback and guidance from the people on the ground in Chiang Rai to determine the best way for us to assist their efforts.”

According to Musk, SpaceX and The Boring Company have “advance ground penetrating radar” that is “pretty good at digging holes”, and is also in possession of technology that could “create an air tunnel underwater” for the children to move through.