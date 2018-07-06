Wimbledon Day 5 – headlines and sidelines

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 6 – Headlines and sidelines at Wimbledon on Friday:

– Headlines –

+ Venus beaten by Bertens

+ Qualifier downs Keys – 8 of women’s top 10 out

+ Federer breezes past German comeback specialist

+ Serena sweeps Mladenovic aside as draw opens up

+ 4th seed Zverev beats Fritz in five

– Sidelines –

Nothing stops Brits queueing

— Despite the attraction of England playing in the football World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, by 6:00pm Friday there were already more people in the queue than there were tickets available for Centre and Court One for Saturday’s play.

El Salvador’s long wait over

— El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo of Chile won a five-hour marathon in the men’s doubles, beating British wildcards Cameron Norrie and Jay Clarke 22-20 in the final set. Arevalo is the first man from El Salvador to win a match at Wimbledon.

Guitar hero

— South Africa’s Kevin Anderson has brought his guitar to Wimbledon was off to see Jack Johnson at the Hammersmith Apollo on Friday night after getting through to the fourth round.

Greek breakthrough

— Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek man in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam last 16, by beating Thomas Fabbiano of Italy.

– Who’s saying what –

“I only love my bed and Roger. I’m sorry.”

— Fan sign on Centre Court.

“Today was a massive mishandle of nerves.”

— US 10th seed Madison Keys on her shock loss to Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina.

“I can only tell you why I lost today. I don’t know why other people are losing.”

— Keys on the exodus of top 10 players in first week of Wimbledon.

“I don’t know what a masochist is.”

— Alexander Zverev after coming back from two sets to one down.

“If he fills himself up on pigeon, I’m basically redundant for 24 hours.”

— Rufus the Hawk’s handler Imogen Davies on the downside of killing Centre Court pigeons.

“Oh, I hope that doesn’t happen. I like the 32 seeds. A lot of times I float around between 17 and 32. That’s the honest truth: that’s why I don’t want that changing.”

— Sam Querrey on the prospect of the Grand Slams returning to 16 seeds.

“I’ve won Wimbledon seven times. I don’t even remember all the times I’ve won. I can’t tell you what happened on match point. I don’t necessarily have to win another Wimbledon in my career, saying I won — was it six times?”

— Serena Williams on her slew of seven Wimbledon titles.

“Are there any thoughts of what next, whether you’ll be back here next year?”

“No.”

“Do you think we will see you next year here, Venus?”

“Yeah.”

“Seems like the fire is still there. We could see on court the passion you have for the sport still.”

“Yeah.”

— Venus Williams takes defeat with good grace as she ends a less than chatty press conference.

– Numbers up –

1,469 — days since Serena Williams last lost a match at Wimbledon: her surprise 2014 defeat to Alize Cornet.

123 — fastest serve (miles per hour) in the women’s championship after the first two rounds, hit by Venus Williams.

4 — Russian women in the third round. At least one Russian woman has reached the third round at Wimbledon every year since 1996.

3 — highest number of qualifiers in men’s third round since 2011: Ernests Gulbis, Dennis Novak and Thomas Fabbiano.

3 — women outside the top 100 who made the third round: Yanina Wickmayer (101), Evgeniya Rodina (120), Vitalia Diatchenko (132).

1 — Caroline Wozniacki’s exit means Simona Halep is guaranteed to remain at number one in the world rankings after Wimbledon.

0 — confirmed kills so far by Rufus the Hawk.

– Royal Box watch –

Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent, former British prime minister David Cameron and former British foreign secretary William Hague led the bigwigs in Centre Court’s luxury seats.

Sports stars included London 2012 Olympics chairman Sebastian Coe; Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia; Britain’s most decorated female Olympian, the five-time rowing medallist Katherine Grainger; and England and Ireland’s most capped rugby players, Jason Leonard and Brian O’Driscoll.