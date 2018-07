Shares

NIZHNIY NOVGOROD, Russia, July 6 – Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has been ruled out of the World Cup quarter-final tie against France in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday, after losing his battle to recover from injury.

Cavani, who has been replaced by Christian Stuani, was listed as “injured” on the official FIFA team sheets after picking a calf muscle strain in the 2-1 win over Portugal in the last 16.